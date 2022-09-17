Beabadoobee had the venue rocking with thousands of screaming fans holding on to every word and riff during her concert Friday night. Rick Olivares

It would be easy to say it’s bedroom girl pop when you listen to beabadoobee’s music. You watch her live, you’ll come away saying, “Hello. There’s more to the cute artwork, the palette of colors, saccharine prose, and fragile voice.”



Yet, this band rocks. And Friday night, September 16, at New Frontier Theater in Cubao, in the second leg of the “Beatopia Tour”, beabadoobee had the venue rocking with thousands of screaming fans holding on to every word and riff. Fans showered Bea Kristi Laus (a.k.a. beabadoobee) and her band with the love that is precious. A love that means they can identify with the songs of alienation, isolation, and well, dreaming.



Laus definitely knows how to write a pop hook where it’s the lo-fi “Coffee” or even a rocker in “She Plays Bass.” Plus, she’s prolific too as she has had a slew of hit singles, five extended play releases, and two full-length albums in a mere four years.



However, if you listen and watch intently, these are good songs and they perform a mean live show. Better even than their audio recordings.

The band, they do a marvelous job of channeling the Smashing Pumpkins with killer riffs from Jason Bugden who sneaks in some shredding as well. Eliana Sewell work on the bass is expressive as it is impressive while Luca Caruso’s stickwork is amazing as he definitely bears following.





Together, they lay down textured layers of sonics around Bea’s pop gems. As we said, it reminds of the Smashing Pumpkins circa Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and the Machines of God.



Having watched a few of their live shows on YouTube, you know this is a damn good band. So I was eager to see for myself live. And yes, they know how to rock.



To think that her career is so young and yet, Laus is producing terrific work where she keeps moving forward rather than repeating herself is amazing. And for a Filipino to burn bright in the international firmament of rock music is cause to be even more proud.



The Manila concert of beabadoobee is historic not only for Laus’ triumphant homecoming, but also because it gives thousands of young or even disaffected Filipina women the belief that they can be heard. And that is what beabadoobee’s music is all about.



Thanks to Live Nation for the opportunity to cover a great show.



