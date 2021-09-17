Handout photo

K-pop fans in the Philippines are in for a treat this September as SKY premieres the specials "BTS: Global Takeover" and "The Rise of K-Pop" on SKY Pay-Per-View starting September 17.

Pinoy ARMYs will have the chance to revisit the journey of Jungkook, V, Suga, Ji-min, RM, J-Hope, and Jin to global superstardom as the iconic K-pop boy group BTS in "BTS: Global Takeover."

Apart from their inspiring journey to international music success and how they revolutionized the music industry, fans will get a glimpse of the group’s daily lives as global icons and their world tours.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Supporters of Blackpink, iKON, EXO, VIXX, NCT, and G-idle, meanwhile, can learn more facts about these groups in "The Rise of K-Pop" -- from catchy tunes, sizzling hot choreographies, spectacular production numbers, highly-supportive fandoms, and their journey to make a name under the limelight.

Pinoy K-pop fans can watch the back-to-back specials on SKY Pay-Per-View from September 17 to October 17.