MANILA -- Actor Piolo Pascual is one proud dad after his son Inigo bagged a leading role in the upcoming Fox musical drama “Monarch.”

On Thursday, Piolo congratulated his son for his latest achievement.

"Some big news! It’s finally out. Congratulations my son for the gig... Best gift for your birthday," Piolo wrote on Instagram.

According to an article by Deadline published Thursday morning (Manila time), Inigo will play Ace Grayson, the adopted son of Nicolette “Nicky” Roman to be played by Anna Friel, in the series.

Ace is an 18-year-old phenomenal singer who dreams but struggles to become a country artist just like his grandfather Albie (Trace Adkins).

Confirming the project, Inigoi said he’s happy that the news is finally out. “Sorry for keeping it for so long,” he wrote on Instagram.

Piolo also made headlines on Thursday after inking a new contract with his home network ABS-CBN.

Piolo is set to headline two new ABS-CBN programs -- the Filipino adaptation of the hit Korean drama "Flower of Evil" with new Kapamilya star Lovi Poe,;and a romantic-comedy series with Angelica Panganiban.