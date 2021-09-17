Maris convinces Rico to dance ‘Asa Naman’ choreography

Photos from Maris Racal's Instagram account

Actress-singer Maris Racal has successfully convinced her boyfriend OPM icon Rico Blanco to dance the choreography of her latest single "Asa Naman".

On Instagram, Racal shared a clip of her and Blanco dancing in tune of her newest song produced by Balcony Entertainment, which is owned by her boyfriend.

“lol thank you dahil pumayag ka na gawin to 4 TIMES sa iba’t ibang lugar, koriks. :P can't get over lol,” the singer said in the caption.

Just months after the release of her hit song "Ate Sandali", Racal is back on the music scene with the release of "Asa Naman" on Wednesday.

The couple first teamed up on the 2019 song "Abot Langit," after Blanco replied to Racal’s tweet looking for people to collaborate with.

Since then, he produced the actress’ 2020 songs "Not For Me" and "Kahit Na Anong Sablay."

For “Ate Sandali,” Blanco imbued it with an electronic-pop sound that gave life to a composition that Racal had almost forgotten.

“Kasi 'di talaga siya type but I realized kung si Lady Gaga or K-pop nadadala tayo sa ibang mundo, so can’t I do the same?" Racal earlier said.