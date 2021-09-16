MANILA – Lovi Poe described everything that’s been happening in her career like a dream, including how she was cast in the upcoming Hollywood movie “The Chelsea Cowboy.”

The movie is a biopic based on the life of actor, gangster and lothario John Bindon, and Poe will be playing blues British singer Dana Gillespie.

During her first press conference as an ABS-CBN talent on Thursday, the multi-faceted artist shared she was able to nab that role a few months ago.

“One of the producers and the writer of ‘The Chelsea Cowboy’ reached out to my management and asked me to read for the part. It was as simple as that. I read for the part, forgot about it and a few weeks after, it happened,” she said.

Poe said she feels honored to be working on the project alongside Alex Pettyfer and Poppy Delevingne when they start filming next month.

As to what she will be doing ahead of that, Poe said: “Aside from making sure I am fully aware of who I am playing, I will do my best na mabigyan ng hustisya because she’s an icon. Nagpre-prepare ako ng maayos.”

One of her preparations is to learn Gillespie’s accent with the help of a dialect coach.

“I will be playing [a role] with a different accent so that’s something I look forward to. Just trying to make sure that I get there prepared.”

Aside from being part of the movie, Poe said she also feels blessed that she is now with a network which she knows will be supportive.

“Of course me getting into this different playing field is already a huge thing. Just to be part of this movie is a real blessing for me,” she said.

“Even if I will be flying back and forth, if given the opportunity, I believe ABS-CBN would be very much supportive of anyone who’s going to be able to pursue different careers abroad,” she added.

Poe officially became a Kapamilya on Thursday after signing a contract with the network.

