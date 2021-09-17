LOOK: Riva Quenery's maternity shoot

MANILA -- Actress-vlogger Riva Quenery turned to social media to share photos from her maternity shoot.

Quenery, who is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Vern Ong, flaunted her baby bump in her maternity shoot by Nice Print Photography.

The photos also featured her partner Ong.

"In love with a human we haven’t met yet," Quenery wrote on Instagram on Thursday night.

Earlier this month, Quenery also shared photos from her goddess-theme maternity shoot taken by Dookie Ducay.

Quenery announced her pregnancy in mid-May on her YouTube channel where she also shared her journey as a dancer and eventually an actress.

She also revealed in her vlog that she is expecting a baby girl.

Quenery was part of the hit iWantTFC series "The House Arrest of Us".

