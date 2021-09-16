MANILA—The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) showed a detailed lineup of activities for the inaugural Philippine Film Industry Month.

Starting this year, the country will officially celebrate the “heritage, significance, and legacy” of Philippine cinema through the annual monthlong observation led by the FDCP.

Themed “Ngayon ang Bagong SineMula,” the first Philippine Film Industry Month kicked off on September 1 virtually, amid the limitations of the coronavirus pandemic.

Its program, which includes retrospectives, conferences, and screenings, among others, so far has been held online via the FDCP Channel (FDCPchannel.ph).

Referring to the theme of the inaugural celebration, FDCP chairperson Liza Dino said: “This is the declaration of hopeful survival of the first-ever Philippine Film Industry Month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“It speaks of a new beginning, a chance to restart and rebuild a system that would be more inclusive and sustainable for all stakeholders, allowing Philippine Cinema to push forth with its heritage and legacy towards a brighter and more prosperous future for the industry,” she said.

Below is the list of activities for the remainder of September, as detailed by the FDCP:

September 18

USB Storming with Kidlat: Usapang Bayani Forum

Unsung Sariling Bayani (USB) is a short film competition focused on lesser-known Filipino heroes with the goal to balance the influence of foreign superheroes in the Filipino youth’s mindset with a compelling engagement with the glorious stories of our very own heroes. USB is spearheaded by National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Kidlat Tahimik and presented by the FDCP in partnership with the National Quincentennial Committee. USB Breakout Sessions will be held on September 3 and 18 while the 2nd USB Forum with Kidlat Tahimik will take place on September 11.

September 18 to 19, 25 to 26

Philippine International Comics Online Festival (PICOF)

The 2nd PICOF, hosted by Komiket in partnership with FDCP, has 24 webinars and workshops to be conducted by local and international speakers from 12 countries. On all weekends of September, attendees will get to join book launches, discover the comics of other cultures, meet and greet published creators, and learn about comics critics, literary agents, comics collaborations, international publishers, and how far comics can go into other content platforms.

Until September 17

Safety and Health Officers Training Seminar (SHOTS) and the Launch of #KwentongSafety

The FDCP Safe Filming Program, in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment-Occupational Safety and Health Center (DOLE-OSHC), will hold the 4th SHOTS, a free online 40-hour Basic Occupational Safety and Health Training for the Audiovisual Industry. Upon completion of the SHOTS, participants will receive a Safety Officer 2 (SO2) Certification from DOLE-OSHC just like the 139 graduates from the first three batches.

In addition, the online campaign #KwentongSafety will be launched to feature the insights on the best safety practices in production shoots during the pandemic — from singer and actor Christian Bautista, actresses Pinky Amador and Gabby Padilla, cinematographer Tey Clamor, production designer Eero Francisco, producer Gale Osorio, filmmaker Rae Red, stunt director Erwin Tagle, and Safety Officer Jamie Wilson.

Until September 19

International Film Industry Conference (IFIC)

The 5th IFIC will continue to provide comprehensive knowledge with local and international experts as speakers and panelists in free sessions and masterclasses open to the public, both local and international. To be held online this year following last year's first virtual edition, the IFIC seeks to create a platform for aspiring Filipino and international filmmakers and film enthusiasts to explore opportunities, challenges, and the new industry norms amid the pandemic.

Until September 26

Sine Kabataan Free Screenings @ FDCP Channel

The 5th Sine Kabataan continues to encourage the youth to develop their creativity and originality in storytelling while touching on pertinent issues in society. Out of more than 200 submissions, 10 projects were chosen as finalists and grantees of the first Sine Kabataan production grant who went through intensive film labs to develop their production skills and elevate their projects.

The Sine Kabataan finalists are: “Abot Kamay Ang Langit” by Brian Spencer B. Reyes; “Ang Alamat ng Prinsipe at Mandirigma” by Jacob Mikhail U. Collado; “Ang Balay ni Conrad” by Ardinian Jaq Sanque; “Ang Bunga sa Tiyan ni Adam” by Ella Louise B. Salomon; “Jeremy Supot” by James Allen Fajardo; “Jombi” by Angela Francesca V. Andres; “Love in the Ungodly Hour” by Bradley Jason Pantajo; “Mga Ulap Tayong Nagiging Ulan” by Demetrio E. Celestino III; “Reconnected” by Judd Bradley Avelino; and “Si Jet at ang Dark Lord ng Dol Gurskul” by Terence Giourdan Gonzalves.

Until September 26

Sine Isla Free Screenings @ FDCP Channel

The FDCP hopes to spotlight the value of regional filmmaking and its role in the development of Philippine Cinema through the nationwide contest Sine Isla: LuzViMinda Short Film Competition. From more than 100 entries, 15 short films were chosen by the selection committee and esteemed jury. By featuring the works of regional filmmakers during PPP 5, the FDCP hopes to champion a more inclusive Philippine Cinema.

The finalists for Sine Isla: LuzViMinda are: "Ang Meron sa Wala” by Arby Laraño and Christine Laraño; "Forever” by Domingo Molina; "Gulis” by Kyle Francisco; "Halawod” by Anna Katrina Velez Tejero; "Maglabay Ra In Sakit” by Mijan Jumalon; "Mga Bag-ong Nawong (sang Damgo kag Katingalahan)” by Mark Garcia; "Oppa-wikan” by Tracy Tang and Hanz Florentino; "Palabas” by Arjanmar Rebeta; "Replay” by Franky Arrocena; "Singil” by Maria Graciella Musa; "Sumasaiyo,” by Jermaine Tulbo; "Tarang” by Arvin Belarmino; "The Man Who Isn't There and Other Stories of Longing” by Trishtan Perez; "Urihi Nga Luha” by Trishtan Perez; and "You Are Here” by Niño Maldecir.

September 18

ASEAN-ROK Workshop Series @ IFIC

Featuring officials of film commissions from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-Republic of Korea (ASEAN-ROK), including FDCP Chairperson and CEO Liza Diño, this IFIC panel will tackle the state of the ASEAN film industry, with ASEAN film commissions still providing support during the pandemic. The panel will also discuss ways to move forward and shape the new landscape in a rapidly changing world.

September 18 and 19

FDCP Channel Game Nights

Fun games, surprise guests, and exciting prizes are featured in FDCP Channel Game Nights that aim to gather the vibrant film community and foster the festive PPP and Philippine Film Industry Month spirit. Game Night 1 is dedicated to the PPP 5 Featuring Sine Kabataan and Sine Isla: LuzViMinda while Game Night 2 is dedicated to the PFA Heritage Films and FDCP Channel relaunch. The FDCP Channel Game Nights will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the FDCP Channel, the FDCP Channel Facebook page, and FDCP Channel YouTube channel.

September 20 to October 1

Full Circle Lab Philippines (FCL PH)

Organized by the FDCP in partnership with Tatino Films, FCL PH will have another virtual edition of its capacity-building program led by international industry experts with the aim to support Filipino and Southeast Asian filmmakers in enhancing their projects to become globally competitive.

The 3rd FCL PH has the Fiction Lab, Series Lab, First Cut Lab, and the newest addition, the Creative Producers Lab to nurture producers in project development, legal and financing issues, and company development. Filmmakers from the Philippines and Southeast Asian countries Brunei, Cambodia, Timor-Leste, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam were encouraged to submit their projects for consideration.

September 21 to 23

Sine Kabataan Talkbacks and Sine Isla: LuzViMinda Talkbacks

As per PPP tradition, talkbacks featuring all participating filmmakers in Sine Kabataan and Sine Isla: LuzViMinda will be held to allow audiences to gain deeper insights into the film entries as well as provide a platform for filmmakers to discuss their works in greater detail.

September 22

Co-Production Masterclass, Workshops in Film Incentives (WIFI), and Announcement of FilmPhilippines Cycle 2 Projects

The FDCP FilmPhilippines Office (FPO) will hold the Co-Production Masterclass "Let’s Create Together: Getting Into International Co-Productions" featuring prominent Filipino producers.

In order to orient interested companies on the FilmPhilippines Incentives Program, the FPO will hold another session of the Workshops in Film Incentives (WIFI) to discuss the Film Location Incentive Program (FLIP), International Co-Production Fund (ICOF), ASEAN Co-production Fund (ACOF), and Film Location Engagement Desk (FLEX). FPO will also make the much-awaited announcement of its Cycle 2 projects.

September 24 to 26

Musical Scoring Program of the Mit Out Sound: International Silent Short Film Competition

In order to enhance the skills of film and audiovisual workers, the FDCP NR will hold a free Musical Scoring Program for NR registrants in partnership with the country's first silent film lab, Mit Out Sound: International Silent Film Lab.

The FDCP, together with its partners at the International Silent Film Festival Manila (ISFFM), recognizes the salience of music in the nature of silent films. In line with the Silent Short Film Competition and the Mit Out Sound: International Silent Film Lab, the ISFFM aims to encourage the participation of musical scorers and composers in the festival and open the field of film scoring to a diverse set of professionals to engage in silent short film scoring and instill an appreciation for silent short films.

September 25 to 30

Elwood Perez Retrospective Free Screenings @ FDCP Channel

The Elwood Perez Retrospective features free screenings of at least 12 films of the two-time Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) Awards Best Director and three-time FAMAS Best Director. These are "Bilangin ang Bituin sa Langit," "Ibulong Mo sa Diyos," "Nakawin Natin ang Bawat Sandali," "Masarap, Masakit ang Umibig," "Beerhouse," "Esoterika: Maynila," "Inday Garutay," "Otso," "Shame," "Stepsisters," "Till We Meet Again" and "Isang Gabi... Tatlong Babae!"

Besides screenings, the PFA website (PhilippineFilmArchive.fdcp.ph) will also host an online museum for the 76-year-old Perez, who received the Special Honorary Award at the 2013 Cinema One Originals Digital Film Festival and Lifetime Achievement Award (Gawad Gintong Ani) at the 2015 FACINE Filipino International Cine Festival.

September 29

FDCP-City of Manila Vaccine Nation Day for Film and Entertainment Workers

The Vaccine Nation Day for Film and Entertainment Workers of the FDCP NR in partnership with the City of Manila's "Vaccine Nation is the Solution" program continues on September 29 at Adamson University, which is the second dose schedule for those who got vaccinated last August 2 at Palacio de Maynila. The FDCP NR-City of Manila vaccination program has provided for the inoculation of 3,500 film and audiovisual workers.

September 30

Closing of Philippine Film Industry Month

The first-ever Philippine Film Industry Month will end with a bang through a virtual ceremony that will recap the month-long activities that celebrated the Filipino film industry and feature the Awarding of Sine Kabataan and Sine Isla: LuzViMinda winners, launch of the revamped FDCP Website, relaunch of the FDCP Channel, announcement of the CreatePHFilms Cycle 1 projects, and opening of CreatePHFilms Cycle 2.