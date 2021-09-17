LOS ANGELES, California -- Kapamilya actor Inigo Pascual is currently in Atlanta, Georgia on his second day of filming for "Monarch," a musical drama series from Fox.

As reported by entertainment website Deadline, Pascual got the lead part and will act alongside Hollywood actors Susan Sarandon and Beth Ditto, among others.

In his very first interview after the news broke out, Pascual admitted that he’s still in cloud nine after receiving numerous congratulatory messages from friends and fans and a special nod from his father, Piolo Pascual, who said that this was the best birthday gift.

Inigo celebrated his birthday last September 14.

"It’s crazy. Honestly, hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala. Every time someone congratulates me about it, hindi pa rin nagsi-sink in sa akin na it’s happening. It all happened so fast ever since I did the audition," he said.

The younger Pascual revealed that his US-based agent helped him get the audition, and his Cornerstone Entertainment family (his management team based in Manila) had to convince him to push through with it since he was already focused on other things in the Philippines.

That’s why Pascual considered getting the role a beautiful surprise.



"I had to sing two songs -- one was a country song and one was a pop song," he said.

He also shared the feeling of being on the set of ‘Monarch’.

"Iba 'yung feeling 'pag nandito ka na kaharap mo na 'yung mga producers, 'yung director, yung mga co-stars mo. Sobrang nakakakaba. Nakaka-intimidate, pero 'pag nakausap mo sila and to hear that they are all excited to be on this project, nae-excite ka rin and the more you want to do your best," Pascual said.

As reported earlier, he will play Ace Grayson, an 18-year-old adopted from the Philippines who likes to sing.

It is based on the real-life story of the Roman family, considered the first family of country music in Texas, who adopted Ace.

"Yung isa pa na I’m really excited about is 'yung musical producer namin was the musical producer of 'Glee' and that’s what I am most excited about," Pascual said

He added: "Sobra akong nakaka-relate sa character ko, in many ways, and I can’t wait for everyone to see this. Sobrang ang daming parallel sa buhay ko dun sa character ko."

The actor-singer also spent his birthday on the set and he had a meaningful conversation with Hollywood actress Sarandon.

"She’s honestly so sweet. I had this talk with her on my birthday -- I celebrated my birthday on the set -- and I told her all I want for my birthday is a picture with you. Sabi niya you’re so sweet. Tapos we had this conversation for 20 minutes and grabe sobrang down to earth na tao," he shared.

Pascual exclusively shared with ABS-CBN News this selfie he took with the Oscar-winning actress.

It is still unclear as to how long he will be filming and staying in the US.