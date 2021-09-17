Bianca Gonzalez (middle) is known to have close friendships with Mariel Padilla and Toni Gonzaga, her co-hosts in ‘Pinoy Big Brother.’ They are seen here during a shoot for the realit show in 2015. FILE/ABS-CBN

MANILA — TV host Bianca Gonzalez publicly reaffirmed her stand against the Marcos regime on Friday, amid the controversy surrounding Toni Gonzaga’s interview with the son of the late dictator.

Gonzalez addressed through Twitter those who “have been tagging me” in relation to Gonzaga’s interview with former senator and defeated vice-presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos.

Gonzalez is a known close friend and long-time co-host of Gonzaga. They are co-hosting the upcoming 10th season of ABS-CBN’s “Pinoy Big Brother.”

“My stand has always, ever since, been very public: #NeverForget and #NeverAgain. I might have even seen some of you out at the rallies,” she said, referring to the social movement against the Marcos dictatorship and historical revisionism.

Gonzaga’s feel-good interview with Marcos, which highlighted the “greatest lesson” he learned from his father, has drawn wide criticism, especially from Martial Law victims.

Notably, the Ateneo Martial Law Museum, in an open letter, criticized Gonzaga for helping spread propaganda and “whitewashing” the “disastrous effects” of the Marcos regime on the country. The group also invited Gonzaga to interview Martial Law victims, and offered to facilitate the encounter if she agrees.

“I’ve gotten messages asking, ‘Bakit tahimik ka sa issue?’” Gonzalez wrote on Friday. “As a friend, I choose to reach out privately and dialogue respectfully, instead of ‘call out’ publicly. Because for me, that is what a true friend would do.”

Bianca Gonzalez, Toni Gonzaga, and Mariel Rodriguez pose with their respective children during a play date in April 2018. Instagram: @marieltpadilla

Over the years, Gonzalez, Gonzaga, along with former “Pinoy Big Brother” host Mariel Rodriguez, have described their relationship as “sisters.” They have been part of each other’s personal milestones, from their respective weddings to becoming first-time mothers.

Rodriguez’s husband is former action star Robin Padilla, a known supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte. Gonzalez has openly criticized the Duterte administration.

“Even family and friends can have different views,” Gonzalez said. “My friends know that my stand has always been #MarcosNotAHero, and I will continue to be vocal and share my stand.”

According to data from Task Force Detainees of the Philippines, at least 9,000 human rights violations were monitored during the Marcos regime.

During the Martial Law era alone, at least 5,040 individuals were arrested or detained, 1,217 were victims of “salvage” or summary executions, 892 were massacred, and 352 disappeared, among other atrocities.

The Philippine Commission on Good Government, meanwhile, has estimated that the Marcos family’s ill-gotten wealth is between US$5 billion to US$10 billion, excluding those of their relatives and their cronies.