Ben&Ben, Mayonnaise, Raisa Racelis of Sud, and Ace Del Mundo of Orange & Lemons are going head-to-head in a different battle of the bands.

Several Pinoy bands will be facing each other in a different setting as they battle in the Call of Duty: Mobile Tournament on September 24.

The Band Battle will be a multiplayer tourney where each band member or artist will be assigned to different teams.

Also participating in the tournament are Bawal Clan, Icoy Rapadas of Lions & Acrobats, EJ Pichay of Gracenote, Chino David of Hale and other fan favorites.

The Band Battle will give fans a glimpse of their favorite music idols flaunting new skills and exposing hidden talents in gaming.

The competition will be livestreamed on Garena Call of Duty Mobile Facebook page at 7 p.m.

Last August, Ben&Ben released the much-awaited music video of their single "Upuan" featuring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

“Upuan” was originally released in May as the first single of Ben&Ben’s sophomore album, “Pebble House Volume 1: Kuwaderno.”