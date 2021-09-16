Two more days.

ABS-CBN promises to bring thrilling, action-packed adventures to Kapamilya Channel and A2Z with the Philippine TV premiere of the highly anticipated “Legends of Dawn: The Sacred Stone.”

“Legends of Dawn: The Sacred Stone”, the first-ever animated series based on Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, will premier on September 19 at 7 p.m.

The airing of the series, which will be dubbed in Filipino, is made possible by ABS-CBN’s partnership with Moonton, the developer of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, one of the most popular mobile games in the world.

The series follows Claude, the most famous thief in the Land of Dawn, as he attempts to retrieve the Sacred Stone with his trusted partner, Dexter.

In his quest, Claude encounters various heroes along the way: Fanny, a spunky fighter; Tigreal, the commander of the Imperial Knights and his new recruit Harith; Clint, a laid-off sheriff with exceptional shooting skills; and the demon hunter Alucard.

Can Claude and the rest of the heroes look past their differences and unite to fight a common enemy?​

Two more episodes of “Legends of Dawn: The Sacred Stone” will be shown on September 26 and October 3 also at 7 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel and A2Z Channel 11.

Viewers who use any digital TV box at home, such as the TVplus box, only need to rescan their device to watch the animated series on A2Z.

