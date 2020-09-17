WATCH: BTS performs 'Dynamite' on 'America's Got Talent'

South Korean boy band BTS continued to wow fans, this time performing on “America’s Got Talent” on Thursday (Manila time).

Ahead of the announcement of the show’s top 10, the group delighted its viewers with their performance of “Dynamite,” which they also recently performed during the MTV American Music Awards.

“Dynamite” is is BTS’ first single off their much-anticipated new album, expected to be released later this year.

The disco track features upbeat, positive lyrics, and is BTS's first fully English song.

Watch their performance on “America’s Got Talent” below.