Lara Quigaman, Marco Alcaraz celebrate second birhday of son Tobias Nolan

MANILA -- Actress Lara Quigaman and husband Marco Alcaraz celebrated the birthday of their second child Tobias Nolan, who turned two.

The couple took to Instagram on Monday morning to share photos from the advance birthday celebration of their son.

In the caption, Quigaman said that she can't be with Tobias on his actual birthday because she is now preparing for the arrival of their third baby.

"You have brought so much joy and kilig to our lives! My charming charming boy - your sweet, naughty, funny and silly facial expressions fills mommy's heart with so much love and happiness! I'm sorry I can't be with you today on your actual birthday as we will soon welcome your baby brother... but know that mommy thinks of you and kuya noah all the time," Quigaman said.

"May God always keep you, bless you, shower you with favor all the days of your life! May you grow up in fear, love and knowledge of the Lord, loving Him and desiring Him above all. May your life always declare the goodness and love of the Lord. I love you so much my kuya Tobin," she added.

For his part, Alcaraz once again expressed his love for his son.

"Always remember that we will always love you, support you and guide you. We celebrated your birthday early and we will celebrate again pag-uwi namin ni mommy with your baby brother... We are excited because we know you will be a good kuya like your kuya Noah. Happy birthday and God bless you and keep you always!" Alcaraz wrote.

The couple's eldest child Noah is going to be 8 years old in November.