Joshua Garcia reveals new hobby and why he devotes time for it

MANILA – Just like everyone else, Joshua Garcia admitted that the prolonged quarantine period due to the coronavirus pandemic has pushed him to discover more about himself.

In an interview with Bianca Gonzalez for “Cinema News,” Garcia shared he was really into playing computer games during the first month of the lockdown.

But when he realized he was not being productive by just playing all day, the actor said he committed to having a more active lifestyle.

“Nag-cardio ako, nag-exercise ako. Actually nasobrahan nga ako. Kung mapapansin niyo may picture ako sa Instagram na sobrang payat ko tignan. Nasosobrahan ako sa cardio. Wala akong weights, puro cardio lang. Takbo ako nang takbo sa village. Nasobrahan so sobrang payat ko,” he said.

In addition to working out, Garcia said he’s also learned to love reading books.

“Tinapos ko 'yung about sa 'Broken,' makapal na libro siya puro poem siya. Natapos ko na rin yung ‘Secret Lives of the Introverts.’ Natapos ko na rin yung ‘The Creative Curve.’ Mahilig kasi ako sa mga non-fiction. Ngayon, binabasa ko yung ‘You are a Badass,’” he said.

Garcia said he sees to it that he finishes around 40 to 50 pages a day.

Sharing who influenced him to read books, he said: “Nung kami pa kasi ni Julia (Barretto) dati, nagpupunta kami sa mga store ng libro tapos namimili kami ng libro pero hindi ko binabasa. Bili lang ako ng bili. Feeling ko 'yung pagkahilig sa libro nakuha ko sa nanay ko, pero 'yung hindi pagbasa ng libro sa tatay ko.”

On a more serious note, Garcia explained why he devotes so much time on reading now.

“Parang pinapaalala ko sa sarili ko na napaghulihan na ako. Kasi siyempre hindi naman ako nag-aaral. Parang feeling ko naman kapag nagbasa-basa ako, nakakatulong din siya sa work ko, sa mga interviews or sa tamang pronunciation ng words. Nakakatulong naman,” he said.

Watch Gonzalez's full interview with Garcia below.