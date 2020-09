MANILA -- Singer-songwriter and actor Janno Gibbs celebrated his 51st birthday on Wednesday.

On Instagram, Bing Loyzaga greeted her husband on his special day.

"Welcome to the quarantined birthday club," Loyzaga wrote in the caption.

To mark his natal day, Gibbs requested his fans to watch his latest music video, "Till They Take My Heart Away" on his YouTube channel JGTV.