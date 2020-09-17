'Ito na ang naging buhay ko': Korina Sanchez pays tribute to ABS-CBN

MANILA -- Korina Sanchez believes a simple "thank you" is not enough for her to express her gratitude to ABS-CBN, her second home for several decades.

The former "TV Patrol" anchor took to Instagram on Thursday to post a lengthy tribute to the multimedia conglomerate as it reels from the impact of the non-renewal of its broadcast franchise.

She said that she will always be "hugely a product of ABS-CBN," wherever she will be.

"From 23 years old (practically just graduated from school) to just very recently, I was one of those very first on-air when the dictatorship toppled, democracy was restored, and the network reopened in 1987. And till the day it shut down in 2020, I was still frontlining," she said.

She went on: "So many parts of the world I traveled, so many people I met and learned from, so many stories I was entrusted to tell, so many battles and even more memorable victories, so many opportunities to be of service to others — because of ABS-CBN. My experiences, my knowledge, my exposure, my life grew with the network through more than 30 years working with the men and women who are ABS-CBN. The Lopez family and all my superiors from then till now had given me all the space to grow, contribute, make mistakes, and then grow more."

Sanchez said she considered ABS-CBN her life and she never thought it would end -- at least for now.

But despite the situation, she said the Kapamilya network will always be in her heart.

"Napakaraming kwento, napakaraming eksena, away-bati, tampuhan, pagmamahalan, iyakan, sagarang trabahong walang tulugan, mga tawag sa principal's office, mga medalyang sinabit sa leeg ko, mga litrato, mga video, mga programa... Napakaraming mga hindi na maikukuwentong censored na episode... Ito na ang naging buhay ko at ni sa hinagap di ko naisip na biglang mawawala. Sa ngayon," she said.

"Pero never mawawala sa puso at isip ko ang ABS-CBN. Hindi na ako magpapasalamat kasi kulang na kulang ang salitang 'salamat' sa pagkakataong ito. Ganito na lang: hanggang sa muling pagkikita," she ended.

In a previous web interview with host Tim Yap, Sanchez said she retired from ABS-CBN three years ago, denying reports that she was retrenched.

After the ABS-CBN shutdown, she took her hit magazine show "Rated K" online, with permission from management and her superiors.

News.abs-cbn.com is the news website of ABS-CBN.