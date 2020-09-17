Inigo Pascual, Sam Concepcion join artists from other countries for single 'Rise'

MANILA - Tarsier Records, one of the labels under ABS-CBN Music, brought together talented artists from different parts of the world for the cross-cultural single “Rise.”

Composed by US-based songwriter Vince Nantes, who also co-wrote BTS’ “Black Swan,” the new song is about prevailing over today’s tides and facing a new world together.

Aside from Nantes, the other artists who worked hard in coming up with “Rise” include Grammy winner Eric Bellinger, Manila-based producer Moophs, Malaysian singer Zee Avi and the Philippines’ very own Inigo Pascual and Sam Concepcion.

“Life is really the main story that inspired writing ‘Rise.’ From the pandemic to protests, to political differences, to unfair treatment to one another as human beings, it’s a lot for all of us to digest,” said Nantes in a press release.

“I wanted to give people something they can enjoy, emotionally connect to, and believe in,” he added.

Moophs, for his part, said the track is Tarsier Records’ biggest release to date and it hopes to “give listeners a multi-cultural example of coming together to rise above adversity.”

“This song is my answer to 2020. If we look past borders, politics, and skin color and resolve not to be divided, we can overcome anything this year throws at us,” he said.

Zee Avi, meantime, said “Rise” is such a simple word yet it is something that people need to keep reminding themselves of.

As for Concepcion, he revealed that doing a project this big and this important is definitely a dream come true for him.

“I think with the artists that we have from different parts of the world, and the unifying message it has, this song could be heard everywhere across the globe,” he said.

The song is set to be released in various music platforms on Thursday night.