Bea Alonzo's upcoming series under Star Creatives cancelled

MANILA – Fans of Bea Alonzo will have to wait a little longer before they see her starring in a teleserye again.

This, after ABS-CBN entertainment production unit Star Creatives regrettably announced on Thursday that it will no longer pursue the production of the series "Kahit Minsan Lang."

Star Creatives said the nature of the material developed for Alonzo "cannot be accommodated at present because of the restrictive scenarios of shooting."

Nonetheless, Star Creatives said it is looking forward to working with Alonzo again in the future.

Alonzo first revealed the project to her followers in September 2019 through an Instagram post.

Alonzo’s last series with ABS-CBN was “A Love to Last” which aired in 2017. She worked with Ian Veneracion, Iza Calzado and Julia Barretto in the show.