Nameless Kids releases debut album 'Manila in Bloom'

MANILA - After three years, alternative and indie pop band Nameless Kids again stepped on to the very stage where they made their debut to perform tracks from their very first album “Manila in Bloom.”

Nhiko Sabiniano, Kyle Perry, Tati De Mesa, Kim Allen, and Imay Alconaba launched their anticipated album Thursday at a music hall in Pasig City.

“We are not saying we are far from where we started but at least we have gone somewhere. As people who just started the band life, we are happy where we are now,” Sabiniano said.

The record, named after the carrier track, consists of nine original songs which will take listeners on a “musical voyage of love, pain, peace, and happiness.”

“They are from these stories of love and hurt happened that in Manila. It is not exclusive for Manila— it is more about the bloom part. In love we find it, we lose it, we go through the process of rebuilding ourselves and we boom. That’s what bloom is,” Sabiniano said.

Other titles are "Nameless Kids," "Til It Turns Around," "Midnight Sun," “Quiet Place," "Hotel Runs," Lonely," "Papertowns," and “Bukas Na Lang,” which is featured in hit series “Senior High.”

The band considers each title to be a group effort.

“There are songs I wrote, he wrote, Kyle wrote. Most are songs we started alone but finished as a band. Hindi namin tinatangal credit yung music composition binubuo as Nameless Kids. Tatapusin namin together,” Sabiniano added.

Nameless Kids described the album to be authentic as compared to their previous releases.

“Mas honest songs, galing kay Nhiko and Kim stories. Hindi namin pinipilit maramdaman. Kung ano natural ideas pinuput together namin,” Tati explained.

“Dati kasi we were trying to sound more clever. Ngayon we aren’t as concerned. Kung ano nararamdaman namin, 'yun lang. We just express ourselves,” Nhiko said.

“Manila in Bloom” also depicts the sound the band has currently envisioned for themselves. They, however, clarified they will continue to change, transform, and evolve, as they see fit.

“This is the sound we want to go with in the near future. As artists constantly nag-grow kami,” Nhiko explained.

"We are trying to make it Filipino. We are trying to build our sound based on influences and make it nameless kids genuinely. We try to build a bigger community with our music," he said.

The member shared being in a band has both helped them grow personally and as artists.

“Dati shy ko. Na boost ng band ngayon confidence ko,” Kim admitted.

Mas patient kami ngayon [with outputs] Mas naseserve namin music now. Ngayon dapat OK bago release,” Tati added.

“Manila in Bloom” is available on all streaming platforms beginning Sept 15.

