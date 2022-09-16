MANILA -- Markus Paterson admitted that he was hesitant at first to be part of the upcoming series "Teen Clash" with Aljon Mendoza and Jada Avanzado.

In Star Magic's Inside News, Paterson explained this was because he is already a father.

"This project has been lingering around me for a while. Like management really wanted me to read for it. Pero to be honest nung una I was hesitant. Kasi unang-una 'yung title 'Teen Clash,' hindi na ako teen. Tatay pa ako alam naman ng tao 'yon. But they reassured me that it's not exactly a teenybopper show. Especially when I found out that Black Sheep is doing it, mas lalong na push pa ako na mag-read. So I read a couple scenes as the character Jude. And nandito na tayo ngayon na-cast ako," Paterson said.

"So exciting I can't wait to work with Aljon again. This is Jada's first acting project. Alam naman natin na talented siya. I feel na sobrang excited ang mga tao na makita siya dito sa acting world. I know for a fact that she's excited too," he added.

For his part, Mendoza admitted he was not expecting to be chosen as one of the lead stars after he auditioned for the role last year.

"Sobrang saya ko nung nalaman kong ako 'yung napili sa Ice na character at napabilang ako sa magandang project na ito. Sa totoo lang nag-audition ako last year pa tapos hindi ko naman in-expect na ako talaga 'yung mapipili. Parang nag-try lang. Sabi nila ita-try lang natin pero huwag ka umasa. Sabi ko naman 'game' sobrang excited ako," Mendoza said.

"And then nung nangyari siya and finally sinabi na sa akin, siyempre na-excite ako kasi bagong experience makakatrabaho ko ang ang iba't ibang tao ulit. And Markus, nung nasabing part siya na excite ako kasi magkakasama na naman kami sa trabaho, ganyan. So happy ako kasi masasabi ko na isa rin ito sa mako-consider kong launching project ko rin kasi first isa ako sa mga lead, so 'yun happy ako. Feeling grateful and blessed," Mendoza added.

The upcoming series is based on the hit Wattpad title "Teen Clash" by Ilyn Anne Danganan.

The ABS-CBN Films outfit will produce the series as an iWant Original offering, to be helmed by Gino M. Santos (“Love Me Tomorrow,” “Ex with Benefits”).

Black Sheep’s adaptation of “Teen Clash” follows the massive success of another ABS-CBN series based on a Wattpad novel, “He’s Into Her,” starring Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan.

Aside from "Teen Clash," Mendoza and Paterson along with Anthony Jennings, Jae Miranda, Gello Marquez are hosts of the no-holds-barred video podcast "Boys After Dark," which premiered last September 3.

