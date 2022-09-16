What was Cherie Gil’s last gift to Sharon Cuneta?

MANILA – Showbiz veteran Sharon Cuneta is still mourning the loss of Cherie Gil as she recalled the last gift her close friend gave her.

Cuneta took to Instagram to share Gil’s present when they had dinner in Makati – a picture frame with their photo in it.

“As mataray as she was in her movies, she was as sweet in real life. Our joke was mas mataray nga ako sa kanya 'di n'yo lang alam,” she said in her caption.

Cuneta revealed that she only learned about Gil’s condition in November last year through the actress’ brother, Michael de Mesa. Cuneta and De Mesa became co-stars in the ABS-CBN series “Ang Probinsyano.”

The Megastar said it was during their guesting on “ASAP Natin ‘To” when De Mesa told him the news about Gil.

“Backstage, when Mike whispered to me that Cherie wanted me to know, I couldn’t help hitting him on the shoulder and crying. Then I came out to the audience, as usual, like nothing was wrong,” she recalled.

Cuneta flew to New York to visit then-ailing Gil, hoping the veteran actress would recover. Unfortunately, Gil passed away several hours after that meeting.

Their friendship was formed decades ago when they starred the classic 1985 film “Bituing Walang Ningning.”

Gil spent more than five decades in showbiz, etching her name as local showbiz’s “La Primera Contravida.”

Born Evangeline Rose Gil Eigenmann, the acclaimed actress was considered showbiz royalty, forming part of the celebrity Eigenmann clan.

