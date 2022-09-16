Roxanne Barcelo expecting second child

MANILA -- Actress Roxanne Barcelo and her husband are expecting their second child, the couple shared at the very end of her most recent vlog.

"We are having our second baby boy in a few months," said Barcelo, adding that she is expected to give birth early next year.

"Thank you guys for joining us in this beautiful journey."

Barcelo gave birth to her firstborn Cinco in June 2021, while she and her husband marked their second anniversary together last November.

Barcelo and her family have decided to start a new chapter of their lives in Taiwan.

Barcelo earlier said she is looking forward to starting anew.

