LOOK: Inigo Pascual marks birthday with photo shoot

MANILA -- Inigo Pascual turned 25 on Wednesday and to mark his special day, the actor had a shoot with celebrity photographer Dookie Ducay.

"25 feels good," he wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

Pascual also received a birthday greeting from Oscar winner Susan Sarandon after he posted a photo of them together as he recalled his first day on set for series "Monarch" last year.

Sarandon replied to his post, saying: "And I was so excited to meet you and get to know you., even a little. Love to hear you sing so I’m following you. Love from your Dottie."

"I love you! You just made my birthday this year extra special again," Pascual added.

The US television series "Monarch," which marks Pascual’s first international acting project, is available in the Philippines via iWantTFC.

Filipinos will be able to stream the series first on iWantTFC in the Philippines 48 hours after its US airing on Fox TV. This will be followed by ABS-CBN’s platforms at a later date to be revealed soon.

