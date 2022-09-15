John Arcilla weighs in on voluntary face masks outdoors

John Arcilla wears face masks on separate occasions in 2021. Instagram: @johnarcilla

Acclaimed actor John Arcilla, who lost two siblings to COVID-19, aired his sentiments on the government’s move to allow voluntary wearing of face masks outdoors, saying he will personally continue to adhere to the minimum health standards so as not to risk exposing his family and loved ones.

“May regulasyon man o wala ay pipiliin kong siguraduhin na ligtas ang aking sarili sa virus at isaalang alang ang kalusugan ng iba lalo na ang mga matatanda at pamilyang uuwian ko,” he wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

The executive order from President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. makes wearing face masks optional in “open spaces and non-crowded outdoor areas with good ventilation.”

Reactions to the EO have been mixed, with some groups insisting it is “not the right time” to ease the mask rule and others welcoming the relaxed measure. For Arcilla, wearing of face mask both indoors and outdoors is a safeguard for not only his health but those dear to him.

Arcilla’s older brother Emmanuel and youngest sister Teresa both died in 2021 after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Isusuot ko ang face mask sa labas man o loob ng gusali maliban sa sarili kong tahanan para pangalagaan ang lahat,” he wrote.

“Mas higit na ayaw kong magdusa sa pagkakasakit o bawian ng buhay ang mga mahal ko maging ang aking sarili, kaysa magbakasakali at hubarin ang face mask na pananggalang ko sa kahit anumang uri ng virus o sakit na maaari kong masagap at maikalat sa mga tao na uuwi rin sa kani-kanilang pamilya.”

“Hindi kalayaan ang itaya ang sarili sa peligro,” Arcilla said.

Following the easing of the outdoor mask mandate, the Department of Health reminded Filipinos on Thursday that wearing a face mask should be the “default” habit, especially in high-risk areas.

“These are the things we would like to instill in each of every Filipino, that masking would always protect us—it is our default,” DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

