MANILA – JC Alcantara is now fulfilling his dream of becoming an actor after waiting for so long.

But not everyone was supportive of Alcantara’s showbiz dreams. He revealed in the virtual press conference of “Love Bites” that he was hindered before by his former girlfriend from joining the entertainment industry.

Alcantara shared his personal experience as he is set to star in an episode of the digital anthology titled “TOTGA” with Shanaia Gomez.

“Sa experience ko before, mas mabuti na hindi kami tumuloy sa ganun kasi sobrang toxic na hindi ko makuha 'yung pangarap ko. Gusto ko 'yung sinusuportahan ako sa pangarap ko. Suportahan kami,” the actor opened up.

According to him, his ex-girlfriend was wary about him being linked to other girls when he enters showbiz.

“Ayaw niyang mapunta ako sa pangarap ko, like mag-artista before. Hindi niya gusto 'yun kasi marami raw siyang magiging kaagaw sa 'kin. Hindi pa ako nagsho-showbiz nun,” he said.

Alcantara believed it was God’s will to end the relationship and look for someone who will support his aspirations.

Gomez, meanwhile, echoed Alcantara’s sentiment, highlighting the value of trust in a relationship – be it in showbiz or not.

“In a relationship, you both have to build each other up. Trust is one of the biggest things in a relationship, whether you are in showbiz or not. If I get into a relationship with someone, I have to know that he trusts me na even if I’m in showbiz or I have a love team for a show, they trust that at the end of the day, it is just work,” she explained.

Gomez added that she does not want to return home after a tiring day at work, only to fight with her boyfriend over her job as this will eventually affect her work.

“Hindi ko talaga kaya kasi magiging toxic po 'yang relationship. It will come to a point that it would definitely affect your work. Imagine coming to work na depart in love and you're fighting with your boyfriend. You’re not gonna be able to do your best. Para sa 'kin, I really have to give everything I have for every job I do,” she added.

Alcantara and Gomez are among the several Kapamilya talents who are set to star in different episodes of “Love Bites.”

The “Made For YouTube” offering will stream on Fridays at 8 p.m. starting September 16.

“Love Bites” is the latest YouTube-exclusive title from ABS-CBN, following the romantic comedy series “How to Move On in 30 Days” and the audio drama “Dear MOR: Celebrity Specials,” among others.

