How Richard Gomez became a millionaire at age 20

Richard Gomez. Screengrab from Ogie Diaz's vlog

MANILA -- Screen veteran Richard Gomez, considered one of the best actors of his generation, became a millionaire when he was only 20 years old.

Gomez made the revelation in the newest vlog of talent manager and showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz.

"Noong time na nag-aartista ako '80s pa lang. Lahat ng suweldo kinukuha 'yung kalahati nun, tinatago ko talaga sa bangko 'yon. Ever since. Kaya ano ba ang tawag nila sa akin, 'si Goma ang kunat niyan.' Sila Joey (Marquez) ang tawag nila sa akin, 'Kunat eh.' Talagang makunat po ako, eh. So 'yung kalahati na yon ay itinatago ko na 'yon at 'yung 50% nun, ginagamit kong pambayad kung may mortgage ako, kung may babayaran akong kotse, kung bibili ako ng costume ko. 'Yung matitira pambisyo ko na 'yon, bibili ako ng motorsiklo mga ganoon. So nakaipon ako," Gomez said.

"Naging milyonaryo ako at the age of 20. Sa showbiz lahat 'yun. Siyempre ilang taon ba ako nagsimula, 17 years old," he added.

Gomez said his first big investment was a house. The actor said that for him, the best investment is real estate.

Gomez's acting career started when he starred in the 1985 comedy movie "Inday Bote" with Maricel Soriano and William Martinez, after he turned down to do the erotic film "Scorpio Nights."

He said his first contract as an actor was P25,000.



Aside from doing various films and TV shows, Gomez got to work with the most beautiful faces in show business including Sharon Cuneta, Alice Dixson, Snooky Serna, Aiko Melendez, Lorna Tolentino, and Dawn Zulueta.



Advice to young stars

In the vlog, Gomez also gave his unsolicited advice to young stars, saying they should take their work seriously and save money for their future.

"Yung mga artista ng henerasyon ngayon, No. 1 masuwerte sila kasi ang lakas na ng social media. There's so many ways of earning money. So 'yung pagkita nila ng pera No. 1 talaga ipunin talaga nila 'yon," said Gomez, who was elected congressman of 4th District of Leyte in the May elections.

"Second, seryosohin nila ng mabuti ang trabaho. It's a beautiful job. Ang sarap ng trabaho ng showbiz. And hindi lahat ng mga tao na gustong mag-showbiz ay nabibigyan ng magandang pagkakataon.

"So lalo na 'yung mga batang sikat na, alagaan niyo ang career niyo, alagaan niyo ang personality niyo. Bantayan mo talaga kung sino 'yung mga kaibigan mo, 'yung paligid mo. Take care of yourself and take care of your family. 'Yun talaga seryosohin mo ang trabaho. It's a serious job and it takes a lot of thinking. It takes a lot of emotions to be an actor," he said.

Gomez also stressed that it's important to get along well with others.

"Kailangan marunong kang makisama sa tao. Kailangan talaga seryoso ka sa ginawa mo. Always take it to heart, lahat ng gagawin mo, lahat ng papasukin mo, do your best all the time, be responsible at saka dapat seryoso. Kasi No.1 kapag gusto mo ang ginagawa mo, you always give your best all the time. 'Pag seryoso ka may direksiyon at saka kapag may responsibility ka, inaalagaan mo lahat ng ginagawa mo," he said.



RELATED VIDEO