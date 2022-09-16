Danica Sotto, Marc Pingris expecting another baby boy

MANILA -- Danica Sotto and her husband Marc Pingris are expecting another baby boy, the couple announced at a gender reveal party attended by their family and close friends.

Photos from the basketball-themed event taken by Nice Print Photography were shared by the couple on their respective Instagram accounts.

"Still on a high from yesterday! Thank you @joywsotto and @pauleenlunasotto for organizing the perfect gender reveal party. Thank you @niceprintphoto for capturing our precious moments and to all our friends and family who came to celebrate with us. Love you all!" Sotto wrote.

For his part, Pingris wrote: "Super salamat sa lahat ng kaibigan at pamilya namin ni Danica! To mama @joywsotto and @pauleenlunasotto super super super salamat sa lahat alam nyo na yan mahal namin kayo! Yesssssss thank you Lord!!! It's a boy! Abangan nyo po sa vlog namin," Pingris wrote.

Sotto and Pingris marked their 15th wedding anniversary last March.

Pingris and Sotto met in October 2005 and were married in a Christian ceremony in March 2007. They have two kids -- Jean Michael and Anielle Micaela.

