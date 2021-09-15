WATCH: 'West Side Story' trailer is breathtaking

West Side Story, director Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the legendary 1957 Broadway musical of the same name by Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, has dropped its first official trailer.

A classic tale of forbidden love in 1950s New York City, the film tells the story of Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler) and the fierce rivalry between the Jets and Sharks.

The movie, which wrapped filming in October 2019, is Spielberg’s first-ever musical.

It also stars Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Corey Stoll and Brian d’Arcy James. Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for playing Anita in the 1961 adaptation of the musical directed by Robert Wise, also appears in the remake.