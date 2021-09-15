‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ to name 5th grand winner on Saturday

Photo from Tawag ng Tanghalan Facebook page

MANILA -- ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ is set to crown its fifth grand winner -- and second amid the pandemic -- in the grand finals on ‘It’s Showtime’ on Saturday, September 18.

Reiven Umali, Froilan Cedilla, Psalm Manalo, Gem Christian, Adrian Manibale, Anthony Castillo, Lorraine Galvez and Aixia Mallary will be battling it out to follow the footsteps of previous champions Noven Belleza, Janine Berdin, and Elaine Duran, and JM Yosures.

Just like the previous “Huling Tapatan” competitions, the eight finalists will perform their chosen “pangmalakasan” song in the first round of the competition.

Only the three highest scorers from the judges’ tabulation will advance into the final round where they will showcase a medley of their musical influences.

The winner will be decided via combined scores from the judges and the votes of the home viewers.

The grand champion will take away P1 million, a brand new house and lot from Camella worth P2.3 million, a recording contract with ABS-CBN Music, a management contract under Star Magic's Polaris, and a trophy designed by artist Toym Imao.

Meanwhile, ‘TNT’ hurados opened up about judging exceptional singers from different parts of the country, admitting that their plates were always full.

“Hindi siya madaling trabaho. Sa audition process nasala lahat ng magagaling and it’s true that we are given this huge responsibility but ang dami ding factors na kailangan i-consider,” Jed Madela said.

“Of course, in every season kailangan mag-level up so 'yun 'yung load and responsibility sa amin. What will the champion offer for this season?”

Singer Nyoy Volante echoed the same sentiments, explaining that judges have different skill sets and perceptions of what is best.

“Kaya nga mapapansin niyo na kapag ang naglalaban-laban sobrang galing pareho, nakatayo na kami nun, nag-uusap na kami. May group chat pa kami sa Viber. Kasi it’s not easy. Kaya lalong lalo na kung 'yung sinasabi na parehong magaling yung naglalaban,” he said.

“It’s very, very hard just because meron kang responsibility na kailangang gawin pero as a matter of taste, lahat sila acceptable kasi halos walang pumapasok sa TnT na hindi magaling eh. Lahat sila magaling.”

For Louie Ocampo, he welcomes the arduous task of picking the best.

“I personally enjoy it because they are all so talented and at the end of the day, it’s so difficult to choose,” Ocampo said.

“And when we say na ang gagaling nilang lahat, hindi 'yun plastic. Talagang magagaling silang lahat. It’s a good problem and I can do this for the rest of my life. Sana ganyan ang lahat ng problema.”

The grand showdown will air on “It’s Showtime” on A2Z channel, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWantTFC app.

