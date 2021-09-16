Sunshine Dizon portrays Paula, a single mom, in the primetime series ‘Marry Me, Marry You.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Though foremost known for her heavy-drama roles, Sunshine Dizon has also been lauded for her versatility as an actress, which came on full display in a scene in “Marry Me, Marry You” that has since circulated on social media.

Dizon portrays Paula, one of the three mother figures of Camille (Janine Gutierrez), alongside Elvie (Cherry Pie Picache) and Marvi (Vina Morales), in the primetime family drama.

Paula, unlike her best friends, is raising her own biological daughter Koleene (Analain Salvador) as a single mother, after her husband Aljo (Joko Diaz) left her for another woman.

In a scene in the September 15 episode of “Marry Me, Marry You,” Koleene sought permission from Paula to spend time with her father and his current girlfriend.

The resulting exchange from the mother and daughter saw a range of emotions from Paula, from anger, to frustration, feeling betrayed, and sarcasm.

The scene proved memorable for viewers of “Marry Me, Marry You,” drawing praise during its primetime broadcast on Wednesday, and then on Thursday, as the clip circulated on Twitter.

Viewer @nikowl, who uploaded the clip, shared his amusement with Dizon’s effective portrayal.

“Sunshine Dizon displaying her range from anger to annoyed to sarcasm in 38 seconds,” he wrote. “Sobrang benta niya sa ‘Marry Me, Marry You.’”

"Nakapagdecision ka naman pala, eh dapat pala ako ang nagpapaalam sa'yo pasensiya ka na ha di man lang ako nainform" 🤣🤣🤣



Sunshine Dizon displaying her range from anger to annoyed to sarcasm in 38 seconds hahaha sobrang benta niya sa Marry Me Marry You pic.twitter.com/6HkysIRuoh — Nicol (@nikowl) September 16, 2021

As of writing, the tweet continues to gain traction, with nearly 10,000 views within hours.

Many commented similarly, with a number saying it is refreshing to see Dizon, a newly signed Kapamilya, in a role that allows her to show her acting range.

Directed by Dwein Baltazar and Jojo Saguin, “Marry Me, Marry You” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, A2Z Channel 11, TFC, and releases two-day advance episodes on iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.