Photos from ABS-CBN News, Lovi Poe and Gerald Anderson's Instagram accounts



MANILA -- New Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe could not contain her happiness after transferring to ABS-CBN Network on Thursday and announcing her upcoming series with actor Piolo Pascual.

During the media conference after signing an exclusive contract, Poe said she is looking forward to doing movies and music in her new home.

“I am excited for a lot of things. Sobrang pasasalamat ko na the first project that I am doing is of course, with Mr. Piolo Pascual.

There's so much more to come. I am looking forward to doing movies also, and music. And even as simple as going to ‘ASAP’, performing,” she said.

The award-winning actress also said she is hoping to work with Kapamilya leading men such as Coco Martin, Gerald Anderson, JM de Guzman, Zanjoe Marudo, and Carlo Aquino.

“Not just men, even like the heartthrob women of ABS-CBN, I would love to work with,” Poe added.

To name a few, she wants to do a project with Kapamilya actresses Anne Curtis, Kim Chiu, Kathryn Bernardo, and Liza Soberano.

“I want to work with Anne. I want to work with Kim. I would love to work with Kathryn, Liza... Everyone. I don't want to leave out anybody 'coz I want to work with everyone. Now is the time to have us all together,” she explained.

Poe also admitted she has numerous friends in ABS-CBN even before she switched networks.

“I actually have a lot of friends na Kapamilya. One day I'll be seeing them here as well. Dun ako excited. Dami ko kaibigan din dito,” Poe said, mentioning Paulo Avelino, Janine Gutierrez, Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez as her friends.

Poe and Pascual are set to star in the Filipino adaptation of the hit South Korean series “Flower of Evil.”

This was announced by Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal on Thursday immediately after Pascual and Poe signed their contracts as ABS-CBN artists.

This project marks Poe’s first project as a Kapamilya actress, but her second with ABS-CBN overall after the iWant movie "Malaya."

