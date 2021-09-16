Photos from Lovi Poe's Instagram account and CinemaOne YouTube channel

MANILA -- As she embarks on a new chapter of her career, newly-signed Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe opened up about her dream projects with ABS-CBN Network, which includes doing a remake of action-fantasy film "Ang Panday."

In a virtual media conference Thursday, Poe giggled as she shared her dream of becoming a “Panday” or blacksmith which was popularized by her late father Fernando Poe Jr, who was first to portray the role in 1980.

“I would love to do Panday -- as a woman. That's a dream,” she said.

And it appears that ABS-CBN executives, who were also present in the press conference, agreed with her idea, host Robi Domingo revealed.

“Abangan natin 'yan, Panday, Lovi Poe? Why not?” Domingo echoed.

According to the veteran actress, she has yet to do an action series in her showbiz career that spans more than 15 years.

“I haven't done an action series. Happy ako na I've done drama. I've done romantic comedies somehow... 'Yan ang gusto kong gawin,” she admitted.

Poe was also asked about the possibility of joining the long-running hit series "Ang Probinsyano" starring Coco Martin.

“That would be a good experience. I hope, if given the opportunity, if our schedules would permit, that would be a nice opportunity,” she said.

Poe earlier inked a deal with ABS-CBN where she was welcomed by ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, COO of broadcast Cory Vidanes, group CFO Rick Tan, and Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal.

Following the contract signing, Poe will jump right into her first project as a Kapamilya opposite Piolo Pascual, who has also returned to his home network on Thursday.

The two have been tapped to star in the Filipino adaptation of the hit Korean drama "Flower of Evil."

Poe is also set to star in her first Hollywood movie, the biopic “The Chelsea Cowboy,” alongside British stars Alex Pettyfer and Poppy Delevingne.