'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' holds fan screening in London

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2021 03:08 PM

Director Andy Serkis and lead star Tom Hardy led the recent fan screening event for their movie, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," at Cineworld Leicester Square in London.

The pre-screening presentation was held after a red carpet event for the upcoming action-thriller.

Hardy's dog, Blue, also joined in the festivities, as seen in the photos below:

LOOK: &#39;Venom: Let There Be Carnage&#39; holds fan screening 1
LOOK: &#39;Venom: Let There Be Carnage&#39; holds fan screening 2
LOOK: &#39;Venom: Let There Be Carnage&#39; holds fan screening 3
Handout
Handout
Handout

Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom in the movie, which also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson.

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" will be distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, the local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International. 

Check out the trailer for the movie below: 

