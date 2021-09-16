Director Andy Serkis and lead star Tom Hardy led the recent fan screening event for their movie, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," at Cineworld Leicester Square in London.

The pre-screening presentation was held after a red carpet event for the upcoming action-thriller.

Hardy's dog, Blue, also joined in the festivities, as seen in the photos below:

Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom in the movie, which also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson.

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" will be distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, the local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.

Check out the trailer for the movie below: