LOOK: ‘Reinvented’ Liza is fiery as a redhead

MANILA — Screen superstar Liza Soberano is “reinvented” with a drastically different look, as the cover girl of fashion magazine L’Officiel.

The Kapamilya actress is seen as a redhead in the pictorial with lensman BJ Pascual, donning runway pieces from the Fall/Winter 2021 collection of Dior.

Soberano’s hairstyle was inspired by the Disney film “Brave,” according to her long-time collaborator Renz Pangilinan.

“The story of Merida is that she’s an independent girl in the woods so I think it matches the vibe. I wanted a look that she has never done before, and I think we nailed it,” she said.

Soberano’s skin, meanwhile, was meant to be appear “raw and uncovered,” makeup artist Robbie Pinera said.

Fittingly, Soberano is dubbed the “girl on fire” in the feature, which touches on the actress’ transformation over her decade-long career in showbiz.

“To sympathize with how a celebrity bears the pressure of fame would normally be a trivial affair. But we’re living in a post-‘Leave Britney alone’ world.

“What morbidly fascinates us, the spectating public, is how fame can change someone, like how Liza Soberano has changed in the whirlwind of the past ten years,” the magazine said of its muse.

Sharing the cover on her Instagram page, Soberano said she is honored to be part of L’Officiel’s 100th anniversary as its September cover star.

“What a dream it was working on this at such a beautiful location and with such a creative and talented team!” she wrote.