‘KCON:TACT HI 5’: Who’s performing, where to watch

Girl group ITZY is among the K-pop acts that will perform in ‘KCON:TACT HI 5’ from Sept. 18 to 26. Photo: Twitter/@ITZYofficial

MANILA — The virtual edition of popular Korean culture festival KCON is back this September, an event that many Filipino K-pop fans will be able to stream.

“KCON:TACT HI 5” is the fifth installment to KCON:TACT, the festival’s online version that was launched last year after the COVID-19 pandemic led to a ban of in-person concerts.

The event, scheduled to take place from Sept. 18 to 26, will feature performances from 23 idol acts and contestants of Korean talent competitions “Girls Planet 999” and “Street Woman Fighter.”

Filipino K-pop fans can watch “KCON:TACT HI 5” for free via Smart Communications’ new GigaPlay app, the telco said in a statement. Streaming starts at 8 p.m. Philippine time.

Schedule of performances for ‘KCON:TACT HI 5.’ Photo: Twitter/@KCON_official

The lineup includes Korean acts AB6IX, ATEEZ, BTOB, Ciipher, Dreamcatcher, Ghost9, Highlight, ITZY, Kim Jaehwan, Kwon Eunbi, Mamamoo, ONF, Park Jihoon, Purple Kiss, Rain, Stray Kids, T1419, THE BOYZ, TO1, Weeekly, WEi, and WOODZ.

Japanese boy group JO1, formed through the popular reality show “Produce 101 Japan,” will also perform.

Launched in 2012, KCON has become one of the most known celebrations of Korean culture and music. Its in-person events held in countries like the United States, Australia, France and Thailand have drawn over a million visitors.

KCON:TACT has impressed viewers with its visually stunning blend of live performances and augmented reality technology.

