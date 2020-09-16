'Nami-miss ko na umarte': Anne Curtis reveals she has movie projects waiting

MANILA – Anne Curtis has been in Australia since Christmas last year and she admits that she already misses acting.

In an interview with G3 San Diego for #LiveWithG3 on Tuesday, Curtis revealed there are actually projects lined up for her already when she comes back to the Philippines.

“I’ve spoken to Viva. May mga movies na kaagad pag-uwi ko anytime na magaganda din. Actually tinatanong na nga ako kailan ako uuwi. But we’ll see,” she said.

While she longs to go back to the grind, Curtis said her priority for now remains to be her family.

“I know that eventually I’ll get back to [work]. I will get back to it. That’s for sure. Pero siyempre, hindi ko lang siya priority as of now. Siyempre meron akong bagong baby. And I really want to be here for her as much as I can. Parang I don’t want to miss out on any of her firsts. Gusto ko super present ako,” she said.

Does she intend to explore the digital world as well just like what other celebrities are doing?

“I mean siyempre that option will be there anytime lalo na 'yung asawa ko napaka-savvy when it comes to that world. Pero siyempre no rush naman lalo na ang hirap 'yung oras ko ngayon it’s so hard. Wala akong oras. 'Yung oras ko talaga is for Dahlia. So we’ll see. I don’t know when,” she said.

Aside from missing acting, Curtis said she also likes to go back to hosting.

“[Joining ‘Showtime’] was the best decision I’ve ever made because I met a new family. Eleven years strong na 'yung family na 'yun. Aside from meeting a new family, it really helped me reach millions of Filipinos,” she said.

“It was a way for them to see a different side of me. Yes medyo kikay ako and I like to dress up pero makulit pa din, bungisngis, palatawa. I am also a very crazy girl. Although I feel that somehow, being a mother has maybe toned it down a little bit,” she added.

According to Curtis, she plans to come back to Manila by the end of the year.

“Hopefully by the end of this year, we’ll be able to come back to Manila na. Pero of course playing it by ear pa rin. We’ll see. Pero 'yun naman talaga ang goal, makapag-Pasko kami diyan sana,” she said.