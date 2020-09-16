Anne Curtis reveals giving birth in Australia was a last-minute decision

MANILA – Anne Curtis revealed it was never her plan to give birth to her baby daughter Dahlia in Australia.

Speaking with G3 San Diego for #LiveWithG3 on Tuesday, Curtis said flying abroad was a last-minute decision she and Erwan Heussaff made because she could not stop working at that time.

“I’ve already chosen a doctor and a hospital [here in the Philippines]. Last minute, I decided na parang I was working so hard kasi. Hindi nila ako mapigilan mag-work. I felt na one way that will really get me to stop working is to be [in Australia],” she said.

Curtis said it was also a factor that she wants to have her mother by her side because she and Heussaff are first-time parents.

“Major factor din kasi was being with my mom since it’s the first baby and having her help me through it, parang doon na lang ako kasi mas tahimik. I can really just focus sa first few weeks, months on my baby daughter’s life,” she said.

The actress said it just so happened that a pandemic occurred that’s why their stay abroad had to be extended.

“Yeah [uuwi din kami] pero given the current situation, na-extend talaga 'yung stay namin dito because I mean, if it was just me, no problem. Kaya kong lumipad anytime. Pero now, I have a little life to think of and she is the top priority. Her safety is the top priority and her health,” she said.

Does she now think leaving Manila to give birth in Australia is a blessing in disguise?

“I’m in Victoria and we are still in lockdown. Honestly the silver lining of it all is that Dahlia gets both of her parents 24/7. Pareho kami. I think that’s the beauty of what’s happening now. We get to spend so much time with her. All of our hours are just dedicated to Dahlia,” she said.

Turning emotional, Curtis said she is most thankful to have received from God the gift of family especially during these past few months.

“For so long kasi I’ve been so busy. Every day ako nagwo-work for 23 years of my life. Parang ngayon lang ako nagpahinga and he gave me a beautiful gift of a daughter. I am just so thankful that I have her, I have my husband, I have my family. I am just grateful and thankful, just the gift of family and love. Nothing material at all,” she said.

Watch San Diego's full interview with Curtis below.