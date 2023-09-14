WATCH: 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' trailer is all about family

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Definitely not Aquaman.

When last we saw the King of the Seven Seas, Arthur Curry a.k.a. Aquaman had just defeated his brother Orm to become the new King of Atlantis. Aquaman must now adjust to his new life as king and father of a newborn. Except there is trouble afoot, with the evil Black Manta to take revenge against the Sea King. This time, Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will need the help of his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

Jason Momoa again returns as Arthur Curry/Aquaman while Patrick Wilson plays Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally.

Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman is Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Directed by James Wan, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is produced by Peter Safran, Wan and Rob Cowan. The executive producers are Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is set to open in theaters internationally beginning 20 December 2023.