Photo by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – A litle more than a month before their much-awaited reunion concert, former couple Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion saw each other after a long while.

During the media conference for their show, Concepcion met his former wife as he was about to leave the event while she was making her entrance.

“Uy first time na nagkita, first time kong nahawakan ang kamay oh, first time,” Concepcion told Cuneta. “Sabi ko sa kanila kanina, pagkatapos ko dito aalis ako, baka hindi tayo magkita. Pwede ba tayo mag-hug bago ako umalis?”

He went on to tease the Megastar before leaving the media conference.

“Uulitin ko yung sinabi ko noon, ladies and gentlemen, on stage, Ms. Sharon… Concepcion noong araw 'to eh, Sharon.. Sharon na lang. Pa-kiss ulit,” the actor said.

Meanwhile, the veteran actress said she has always been ready for a reunion project with her former husband.

“I was always ready. If you're going to ask if we're going to have a movie after the concert, I think it will depend on our concert,” Cuneta revealed.

During the press conference, Concepcion also shared that there were plans of a reunion project even before this concert came about.

The actor joked that he would act on some of the songs that singers would usually belt out. He even sampled some of his favorite songs.

“Sinabi ko kay Sharon noon na I'm excited to do this show for the fans kasi sila naman ang nag-umpisa sa atin at kahit wala akong kitain dito,” he said.

Aside from the fans, their daughter KC was one of the first ones who celebrated when the reunion project was announced.

“Thats true. Makikita niyo pagdating ng concert. I hope nandun si KC,” he added.

Cuneta and Concepcion will treat their avid fans on October 27 before a special VIP night at the Okada Grand Ballroom on October 30.

They will also bring the concert to Cebu on November 17.