'Senior High' sets new record with 158,081 concurrent viewers

MANILA — The youth-oriented series "Senior High" has set new viewership records online after its Thursday episode logged 158,081 peak concurrent viewers, or those watching on Kapamilya Online Live at the same time.

Show producer Dreamscape Entertainment shared the news on its social media post as it thanked the viewers.

In Thursday's episode, Sky (Brillantes) had a physical altercation with Zyra (Daniela Stranner) and Aguerro (Elijah Canlas).

Watch more News on iWantTFC





Directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay, "Senior High" airs new episodes from Monday to Friday, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

