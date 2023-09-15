Kim Ji-hoon, left, and Jeong Jong-seo star in the revenge thriller film 'Ballerina,' coming to Netlifx in October. Photos courtesy of Netflix

Revenge never moved so gracefully.

The action film "Ballerina" is heading to Netflix in October, joining a number of revenge-themed South Korean titles on the streaming platform.

The movie tells the story of an ex-bodyguard who plans to exact revenge on the person responsible for the death of her best friend.

"Ballerina" stars Jeon Jong-seo and Kim Ji-hoon, who both starred in the Korean adaptation of the crime drama "Money Heist."

The film's teaser, which was recently uploaded on Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel, shows Jeon's role hunting Kim's character, with action sequences interspersed with ballet dance scenes.

The movie is scheduled to drop on the streamer on October 6.

"Ballerina" joins a number of South Korean titles on Netflix, mostly series, with revenge storylines, including "The Glory," "Vincenzo," "My Name" and "Itaewon Class."

