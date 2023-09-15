'One Piece' returning on Netflix for season 2

A scene from 'One Piece.' Netflix

The global sensation live-action pirate adventure "One Piece" will be coming back for season 2 on Netflix, creator and illustrator Eiichiro Oda confirmed.

The show will continue to sail into the high seas of adventure in search of treasure, according to Oda as he shared his message to his fans on Friday in a special video via Transponder Snail.

The live-action adaptation will return with new adventures from the sprawling "One Piece" universe. Episode count and story details will be shared at a later time.

“I spent a long time working on it with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios. It seems people around the world have been enjoying the show, which makes the hard work from the production team truly worth it. To everyone who's been a fan of 'One Piece' for years, and to those who experienced 'One Piece' for the first time, thank you so much," Oda said.

"Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news. Netflix has decided to renew the show! The adventures of Iñaki and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward! It'll still take a while to get the scripts ready, so please be patient.From here on, it seems to me the Straw Hats will need a great doctor.”

As of this week, "One Piece" is the No. 1 title globally on Netflix, including the Philippines, with 37.8 million views amassed in less than two weeks since its release. The series reached the Top 10 in 93 countries, and debuted at No. 1 in 46.



"One Piece," based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history, tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates.

But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he has always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.