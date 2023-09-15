MANILA -- Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto has released his latest single "Bibitaw Na," which is now available on various music streaming platforms.

The lyrics video of the track is also available on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

Composed by Espanto himself, "Bibitaw Na" was produced by Star Music's Jonathan Manalo.

Espanto performed "Bibitaw Na" live for the first time in "ASAP Natin 'To" Milan.

Last July, Espanto marked his ninth year in the entertainment industry.

Now 21 years old, he started his music career after joining “The Voice Kids” in 2014, where he placed runner-up to Lyca Gairanod.

He is currently a mainstay of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” and was one of the stars of the musical series “Lyric and Beat” with Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, and AC Bonifacio, among others.

Espanto was also one of the Dream Mentors in the talent search “Dream Maker” that produced the boy group HORI7ON.

He was also welcomed by “It’s Showtime!” as its newest hurado for the singing contest “Tawag ng Tanghalan.”

