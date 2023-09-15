Kapuso star Kyline Alcantara performs on 'Showtime'

Showtime's opening number. Kyline Alcantara performs dance number on 'It's Showtime'

MANILA -- Kapuso dance princess Kyline Alcantara opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Friday with the all-girl group Baby Dolls as they danced to Rihanna's hit "If It’s Lovin’ That You Want."

The former Kapamilya said it's actually her second time on "It's Showtime." "Kumanta po ako ng 'Hallelujah' before nung bata pa ako," Alcantara revealed.

Before moving to GMA, Alcantara starred in various Kapamilya shows including "Annaliza," 2015's "Pangako Sa 'Yo," and "Wildflower."

ABS-CBN and GMA marked a historic milestone on Philippine television last July 1 when "It's Showtime" officially debuted on GTV Channel.

The noontime show also airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

In a previous interview, the hosts of "It's Showtime" said they are hoping to see more Kapuso stars guest on the show in the future.