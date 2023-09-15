Fall Out Boy to return to Manila for one-night concert

MANILA – American rock band Fall Out Boy will be coming back to the country for a one-night concert this December.



On Friday, concert promoter Live Nation Philippines revealed that the concert will happen on December 9 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Live Nation Philippines will hold a pre-sale for tickets on September 23 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., while the general sale starts on September 24, at 12 noon.



Fall Out Boy went to Manila for a third time in August 2013.

Fall Out Boy is known for hits such as "Sugar, We're Goin Down," "Thnks fr th Mmrs," "Phoenix," among others.

It recently released its eighth studio album "So Much (for) Stardust" in March.

