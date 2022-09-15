Screenshot from Netflix's Twitter account.

The director of the hit K-drama Netflix series "Squid Game" addressed concerns regarding the show's upcoming reality TV adaptation.

In an interview with Variety, director Hwang Dong-hyuk said viewers should not take things seriously as he hopes to carry on his vision on the spin-off titled “Squid Game: The Challenge.”

“I think that even though our show does carry quite a heavy message — and I know that there are some concerns of taking that message and creating it into a reality show with a cash prize,” Hwang told Variety.

“However, I feel like when you take things too seriously, that’s really not the best way to go for the entertainment industry. It doesn’t really set a great precedent,” he added.

“I would say that reproductions of such efforts are going to bring new meaning to the industry, and I hope that this is going to be a great new direction for the industry overall.”

According to Netflix, the scripted drama "Squid Game" holds the record as the streaming giant’s most popular series of all time, with over 1.65 billion view hours in the first 28 days after its September 2021 premiere.

"Squid Game" earlier was officially renewed for a second season as Netflix and Hwang confirmed they will once again team up for a whole new round.

“Squid Game” is a 9-episode series starring Lee Jung-Jae and Park Hae-Soo. A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. Participants from all walks of life are locked in a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won.

Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death.

RELATED VIDEO: