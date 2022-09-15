MANILA – Marco Gumabao finally revealed on Thursday the project that he was working on in Singapore a few months back.

In an Instagram post, Gumabao said he is co-starring with Malaysian actress Tess Pang in the upcoming series “The Girl He Never Noticed.”

“It’s finally out!!! I’ve been trying my best to keep this a secret for the past few months, but here it is,” he said.

According to the actor, the series, which is based on the hit Wattpad novel of the same title by Neilani Alejandrino, will be streaming on meWATCH starting September 20.

“This was the project we were working on when I was in Singapore, and I’m so honored because they chose me to play the part of Eros Petrakis. Get ready to meet the billionaire badass soon,” Gumabao said.

Aside from its lead stars and release date, no other details about the project has been revealed.

