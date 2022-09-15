Photo from ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA – ABS-CBN Entertainment and RCD Narratives are making bold steps to highlight different kinds of love – that know no boundaries, gender, and age.

The Kapamilya network is presenting a new digital anthology, billed as “Love Bites,” that will narrate real love stories in a bite-sized format exclusively on YouTube.

Among the episodes that will feature some of the rising Kapamilya stars are those that put the spotlight on romantic relationships and connections in the LGBTQIA+ community.

One of the three LGBT-themed episode is the “My Dream Love” starring transgender woman Maria Angela Trajano and Kristof Garcia.

While there have been an influx of boys’ love stories recently, there are not many shows with a trans woman.

“For me, it was very flaterring. It feels surreal. As a transgender, it's really rare for us to be seen acting, do shows. Para sa akin, napaka-meaningful nito na I was given a chance by Direk Dado (Lomibao). Ginawa ko lahat ng best ko dito,” Trajano said in a virtual press conference Wednesday.

According to her, it is about time to recognize the transgender community in the entertainment scene and acknowledge that they, too, must be loved.

“Love is boundless. Love is very genuine. Love knows no gender. It's time for change and apply our diversity and recognize our existence that we are also humans. We could love. We could be someone who is worth fighting for. Ang sarap sa pakiramdam na mahalin,” Trajano continued.

Garcia, on the other hand, is no stranger to boys’ love (BL) series added that there is not much of a difference between loving a biological woman and transgender woman.

“Kinilala ko rin talaga si Angela at napakabait niyang tao,” the actor said.

“Love Bites” is also offering a girls’ love episode titled “First Love, Last Love,” featuring Concon Felix and Kyzha Villalino.

Villalino admitted that she feels nervous but also excited to do a project with Felix that tells a story about a specific community.

For Felix, their project is a testament that anyone can experience first love no matter what their preferences are.

“Hindi porke't member ka ng LGBT community, wala na 'yung first love, hindi mo na mapi-feel 'yung first love. Kung ano 'yung napi-feel ng mga tao, ganun rin tayo,” Felix explained.

Villalino added that being in a same-sex relationship also has its advantage, citing better understanding because of their similarities.

“Siguro kasi dahil girl na pareho, alam nila 'yung kiliti ng bawat isa. Still, ganon pa rin naman sa relasyon. Talagang communication and maging genuine lang kayo sa kung ano 'yung nararamdaman n'yo,” Felix followed up.

Meanwhile, Sky Quizon, Nico Antonio, and Genesis Redido tell a more complicated BL story as they try to resolve a love triangle in “He Must Choose.”

Quizon, who has an ongoing BL series, hopes to normalize same-sex love stories in the public through mass media, stressing that love is never about gender.

“We are trying to normalize it. BL is a genre. Sa tulong ng RCD Narratives, it is just love. It is not based on gender. It is not based on what genitalia that you have,” Quizon said.

For him, a love triangle is a circumstance that people of different backgrounds can relate to, adding that he is not afraid to be typecast in LGBT-leaning stories.

“That confusion, lahat makakapunta dun kapag ikaw ay nagmahal. It's mundane. It's being human. It's a worldly experience. Hindi ako natatakot (ma-typecast). Ito 'yung magagandang istorya na we're trying to push,” he said.

Antonio is also proud to have portrayed roles that mirrored the LGBT community, taking pride in inspiring them to love and be their voice in the society.

The “Made For YouTube” offering will stream on Fridays at 8 p.m. starting September 16.

“Love Bites” is the latest YouTube-exclusive title from ABS-CBN, following the romantic comedy series “How to Move On in 30 Days” and the audio drama “Dear MOR: Celebrity Specials,” among others.

