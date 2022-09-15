MANILA -- Julia Barretto joined Gerald Anderson and his mother in celebrating the latter’s birthday, in the latest indication of the celebrity couple’s strong ties despite rumors hounding their relationship.

Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto, and the former’s mother Vangie pose for a photo together. Instagram: @andersongeraldjr

On Wednesday, Anderson shared a photo of him with Barretto and his mother Vangie, writing: “Happy birthday (heart emoji) I love you, Ma.”

Anderson’s update comes amid rumors linking him with his movie co-star Kylie Padilla, who already denied having any romantic involvement with the actor.

Barretto’s side of the family also appeared to quash the rumors recently, when the actress’ mother Marjorie posted a snap of her with her children plus Anderson.

Anderson made light of the speculation when asked for his reaction by TV host Ogie Diaz, saying that they will have to wait nine months, referring to another rumor that Padilla is pregnant.

“Sana nga ipinalabas na agad ‘yung pelikula para sumabay doon, ‘di ba?” he quipped, referring to the rumors being branded as publicity.

