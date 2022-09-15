Celebrity couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte took to social media to share their photos from their vacation in Thailand.

In their respective posts on Instagram, the couple uploaded snaps of them enjoying their vacation abroad.





Andalio and Alonte are set to celebrate their sixth anniversary as a couple this November.

In a previous interview with "Magandang Buhay," the couple shared that the pandemic made their relationship stronger.

He also had said Andalio is the woman he wants to be with in the future.

"Alam namin na nasa gitna namin si God, ayaw kong magkasala. Kumbaga naniniwala ako na kapag mayroon kang partner at sabay kayong naggo-grow mas maganda. ...Alam kong siya 'yon, siya 'yung ibinigay. Saka wala na kami sa laro. Lalo na ako, wala na ako sa laro," Alonte previously said.

Currently, the two are stars of ABS-CBN's series "Love in 40 Days," which is available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and TV5 and iWantTFC.

“Love in 40 Days” marks Andalio and Alonte’s third series together in starring roles, following “The General’s Daughter” in 2019 and “Unloving U” in 2021.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC